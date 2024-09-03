WORLD
2 MIN READ
Will Netanyahu Back Down As Mass Protests and a General Strike Cripple Israel?
Despite increasing international pressure over the past several months, Israel is showing no signs of stopping its brutal assault on Gaza. Adding to that pressure is growing discontent at home, where protesters in Israel have repeatedly demanded that Prime Minister Netanyahu step down. A general strike has also hit the country after the Israeli army said it recovered the bodies of six hostages in Gaza. Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across Israel to demand a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal as well as early elections. The rallies were followed by a one-day general strike, which interrupted flights and public transport. The country’s finance minister said the strikes had no legal basis and would cause economic damage during wartime. Israel's economy was already struggling, as its offensive in Gaza has also hit exports and investments due to growing international criticism. Despite the mounting backlash, Israel, last week, launched one of its biggest military operations in the occupied West Bank where more than a dozen Palestinians have been killed. Netanyahu said earlier this year that the war on Gaza could continue into 2025, but can Israel afford to carry it on? Guests: Chris Doyle Director at CAABU Helin Sari Ertem Associate Professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University
ST THUMBNAIL ISRAEL / TRT World
September 3, 2024
