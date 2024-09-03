WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye Hosts Meeting on $20 Billion Megaproject To Connect Europe and Asia
When first announced, it was touted as a cost and time-saving megaproject that would connect Asia and Europe via the Middle East. The $20 billion Development Road project is a mix of ports, roads and rails that will run from the Gulf through Iraq and Turkiye, before making its way to southeastern Europe. That plan got a big boost over the weekend after Istanbul hosted key players in the project, Iraq, the UAE and Qatar. With its first phase set to be completed next year, can more interconnectivity help a region that has often been plagued by conflict and geo-political rivalries? Guests: Marco Carnelos Former Italian Ambassador to Iraq Ali Bakir Non-Resident Fellow at Atlantic Council
ST THUMBNAIL IRAQ / TRT World
September 3, 2024
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us