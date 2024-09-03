September 3, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel faces backlash as more hostages are declared dead
Families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza are protesting against Tel Aviv government following the recovery of six hostage bodies. The families accuse the Israeli government of mishandling rescue operations and sabotaging potential ceasefire deals. Despite claims of doing "everything to save the hostages," the number of lives lost continues to grow. #Israel
Israel faces backlash as more hostages are declared dead / Others
Explore