September 9, 2024
161,000 children have been vaccinated against Polio in Gaza
Across the world, children will be heading back to school this week, but in Gaza, they're facing another year lost to war and violence. Amid the relentless Israeli attacks, many kids are being given polio vaccinations, as the UN campaign to protect hundreds of thousands of young people against the disease, is on its third day. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.
War, Polio, Education, and Gaza’s Youth / Others
