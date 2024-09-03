How the US manipulates voting outcomes via gerrymandering — ‘Bite-sized’ EP 2

US democracy is not as fair as it seems partially due to a political practice a democratic country invented called gerrymandering. It allows political parties to redraw district maps to favour their party, influencing elections and undermining voter representation. From the origins of the term with Elbridge Gerry to today's manipulative tactics, here is how gerrymandering shapes US politics and what it means for democracy.