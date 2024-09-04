WORLD
Final public inquiry report to be published seven years on
Families of the Grenfell Tower victims say they hope the upcoming final report brings them a step closer to justice. No-one has been held accountable for the fire which killed 72 people in 2017, despite the inquiry's first report saying the main reason for the spread was the building's materials. Our correspondent Paul Hawkins has been speaking to Karim, whose uncle was living on the top floor of the tower.
Grenfell Victims Seek Justice
September 4, 2024
