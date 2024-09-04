Jordan, Qatar, Palestine and Kuwait have condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusations that weapons are being smuggled to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas through the Egyptian border.

On Monday, Netanyahu renewed his refusal to withdraw Israeli troops from the Philadelphi Corridor — a demilitarised area along Egypt’s border with Gaza — and claimed that the corridor was a "lifeline" for Hamas to rearm.

In response, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said Israel's "baseless allegations" are "aimed at obstructing the mediation efforts undertaken by Egypt, Qatar, and the US to reach a swap deal leading to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza."

It said the claims were also "promoted by Israeli officials in futile attempts to justify the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the occupied West Bank".

Jordan expressed its “full solidarity with Egypt in confronting all Israeli claims," which is deemed a "condemnable incitement and an escalation that aggravates the serious tension in the region."

'Attempt to falsify facts'

Finally, the Qatari Foreign Ministry also expressed “full solidarity" with Egypt and rejected the statements made by "the Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation"

"He tried to use Egypt's name to distract Israeli public opinion and obstruct joint mediation efforts aimed at a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of hostages and detainees.

“The Israeli occupation's approach based on an attempt to falsify facts and mislead world public opinion by repeating lies will ultimately lead to the demise of peace efforts and the expansion of violence in the region,” it said.

Qatar stressed the need “to strengthen regional and international efforts to oblige Israel to immediately end its brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip, in preparation for addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Strip.”

Israeli forces in Philadelphi Corridor

The Palestinian presidency condemned Netanyahu's statements and expressed appreciation for "the Egyptian role in opposing the displacement of the Palestinian people from their land."

“The Palestinian-Egyptian borders are sovereign borders," it added, as it rejected the presence of Israeli forces in the Philadelphi Corridor or at the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza.

The Palestinian presidency praised "Egypt’s ongoing efforts to achieve security and stability in the region," and valued "the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Jordan to secure a ceasefire and end the Israeli aggression against our people."

Lastly, Kuwait joined the Arab countries' solidarity with Egypt in the face of Netanyahu's remarks against Egypt.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry accused Israel of trying "to hinder joint mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States that aim to reach a cease-fire in Gaza."

Cairo accused Netanyahu of “trying to involve Egypt to divert Israeli public opinion and obstruct a ceasefire and hostage swap deal, as well as hindering mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the US.”