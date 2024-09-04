WORLD
4 MIN READ
Arab countries slam Netanyahu's claims that Egypt hindering ceasefire deal
The Jordanian Foreign Ministry rejects "all claims promoted by Israeli officials in futile attempts to justify the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the occupied West Bank”.
Arab countries slam Netanyahu's claims that Egypt hindering ceasefire deal
Jordan said the claims were also "promoted by Israeli officials in futile attempts to justify the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the occupied West Bank". / Photo: Reuters
September 4, 2024

Jordan, Qatar, Palestine and Kuwait have condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusations that weapons are being smuggled to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas through the Egyptian border.

On Monday, Netanyahu renewed his refusal to withdraw Israeli troops from the Philadelphi Corridor — a demilitarised area along Egypt’s border with Gaza — and claimed that the corridor was a "lifeline" for Hamas to rearm.

In response, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said Israel's "baseless allegations" are "aimed at obstructing the mediation efforts undertaken by Egypt, Qatar, and the US to reach a swap deal leading to a permanent ceasefire in Gaza."

It said the claims were also "promoted by Israeli officials in futile attempts to justify the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the occupied West Bank".

Jordan expressed its “full solidarity with Egypt in confronting all Israeli claims," which is deemed a "condemnable incitement and an escalation that aggravates the serious tension in the region."

RelatedLive blog: Protesters gather in Tel Aviv again to push govt for Gaza deal

'Attempt to falsify facts'

Finally, the Qatari Foreign Ministry also expressed “full solidarity" with Egypt and rejected the statements made by "the Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation"

"He tried to use Egypt's name to distract Israeli public opinion and obstruct joint mediation efforts aimed at a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of hostages and detainees.

“The Israeli occupation's approach based on an attempt to falsify facts and mislead world public opinion by repeating lies will ultimately lead to the demise of peace efforts and the expansion of violence in the region,” it said.

Qatar stressed the need “to strengthen regional and international efforts to oblige Israel to immediately end its brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip, in preparation for addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Strip.”

RelatedNetanyahu 'torpedoed everything in one speech': US officials

Israeli forces in Philadelphi Corridor

The Palestinian presidency condemned Netanyahu's statements and expressed appreciation for "the Egyptian role in opposing the displacement of the Palestinian people from their land."

“The Palestinian-Egyptian borders are sovereign borders," it added, as it rejected the presence of Israeli forces in the Philadelphi Corridor or at the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza.

The Palestinian presidency praised "Egypt’s ongoing efforts to achieve security and stability in the region," and valued "the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and Jordan to secure a ceasefire and end the Israeli aggression against our people."

Lastly, Kuwait joined the Arab countries' solidarity with Egypt in the face of Netanyahu's remarks against Egypt.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry accused Israel of trying "to hinder joint mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States that aim to reach a cease-fire in Gaza."

Cairo accused Netanyahu of “trying to involve Egypt to divert Israeli public opinion and obstruct a ceasefire and hostage swap deal, as well as hindering mediation efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the US.”

Related'Time to finalise' Gaza truce deal: US
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us