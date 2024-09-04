Protesters in Israel want PM Netanyahu to sign Gaza truce deal

Thousands of protesters in Israel have poured into the streets of Tel Aviv for a third day. They're calling on their government to broker a deal with Hamas to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages still being held in Gaza. The latest wave of protests were triggered by the discovery of six dead captives in Gaza. Protesters blame Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their deaths. A former cabinet minister has now also spoken out against him. Andy Roesgen reports.