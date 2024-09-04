CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
UN weather agency warns of 'red alert' after record heat
"It's clear that the temperatures are rising... above what we would like."
UN weather agency warns of 'red alert' after record heat
A person cools off with their dog under a water sprinkler during a heat wave in Vienna, Austria, August 14, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
September 4, 2024

Rising temperatures should trigger a global "red alert", the United Nations' weather and climate agency chief said Wednesday, after global heat indices again smashed records in August.

The world saw record average temperatures in August for the second year running, preliminary data from the EU's climate monitor showed.

And Australia, Japan, parts of China and Norway all experienced their hottest August on record, according to meteorological agencies.

"It's clear that the temperatures are rising... above what we would like," said Celeste Saulo, head of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

"And it is because the action is not enough."

While the exact average global temperature for August 2024 is not yet known, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) has established it will be above the record 16.82 degrees Celsius (62.28 Fahrenheit) measured in August last year.

RelatedEarth's record-breaking heat streak ends but climate threat remains

"Thresholds are all the time being beaten," Saulo said, speaking in Singapore at a regional climate forum of local meteorological services.

Saulo also called for better monitoring and support for meteorological agencies, adding that "we need mor e resources".

The forum comes days after the WMO released its latest assessment on the impacts of climate crisis in Asia and the Pacific, warning that sea-level rise is above average in many areas.

And the record August continues a near-unbroken 15-month streak, where each month eclipsed its own temperature record for the time of year, according to the C3S.

The climate forum also announced the designation of Singapore as a regional hub for monitoring pollution caused by vegetation fire and smoke.

One of only two such centres in the world, the facility will offer better quality information on fires and pollution forecasts, plugging a gap in regional data, officials said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us