The World Health Organization (WHO) chief ha said that the first phase of polio vaccination in central Gaza is complete, with more than 187,000 children vaccinated.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X on Wednesday that the number of vaccinated children is "well over" the target of 156,500.

"Four fixed sites will continue to offer polio vaccination for the next three days in central Gaza to ensure no child is missed," Tedros said.

He noted that preparations are underway today to roll out the vaccine campaign in south Gaza, which will start tomorrow.

The distribution of first doses will end after the vaccine campaign spends three and a possible extension day in the north zone.

Call for ceasefire

"We are grateful for the dedication of all the families, health workers and vaccinators who made this part of the campaign a success despite the dire conditions in Gaza," he said and urged: "We ask for the humanitarian pauses to continue to be respected."

"We continue to call for a ceasefire," he added.

The urgency of the campaign was underscored by the confirmation of Gaza's first polio case in 25 years in a 10-month-old child last month.

The polio vaccination campaign is taking place against the backdrop of Israel's continued military attacks in Gaza, which have resulted in over 40,861 Palestinian deaths since the Hamas incursion last October.