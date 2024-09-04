Child malnutrition rates in Yemen hit all-time high

For years the UN has been warning of a humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen. Now a recent study has found malnutrition levels among children are at an all-time high. More than half a million children under the age of five are starving to death. And as the country's civil war continues the situation will likely get worse. Melinda Nucifora has the story and a warning, the images in this report may be distressing to some viewers.