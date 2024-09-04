Far-right Israeli settlers have forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and performed Talmudic rituals there.

Video clips shared on social media platforms showed the settlers performing their ritual in full view of Israeli police on Wednesday.

Nir Hasson, a journalist for Israeli daily Haaretz, posted a video on X showing right-wing settlers performing what is known as the “epic prostration” on the eastern side of the mosque, lying their bodies on the ground towards the Dome of the Rock, and praying loudly.

Last August, far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced that Jews would be allowed to perform prayers in the mosque.

Demands for an end to incursions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has repeatedly denied any change in the status quo at the mosque.

The status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque is the situation that existed before Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967, under which the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Endowments, is responsible for managing the mosque's affairs.

However, in 2003, Israeli authorities changed this status by allowing settlers to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque without the approval of the Islamic Waqf, which demanded an end to these incursions.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.