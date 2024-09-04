September 4, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish and Egyptian presidents hold first joint briefing since 2014
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is holding a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in Ankara. This is the first visit by the Egyptian President to Türkiye since he took office in 2014. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and a ceasefire in Gaza. Ministers from both countries signed a series of agreements aimed at boosting trade and cooperation.
EGYPT'S PM SISI IN TÜRKİYE / Others
Explore