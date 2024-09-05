WORLD
1 MIN READ
Grenfell report blames UK government failures for fire
The UK's worst residential fire since WW2 resulted from 'dishonest' companies, successive governments, and a lack of strategy by the fire service. This is the conclusion of a damning report into London’s Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people in 2017. Following a seven-year inquiry, the final report stated that all the deaths were avoidable. Our correspondent Paul Hawkins attended the inquiry where the report was published.
Britain Grenfell Fire Inquiry / Others
September 5, 2024
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us