Hamas says 'no need' for new Gaza ceasefire proposals

Negotiators are scrambling to hammer out solutions to two main obstacles behind the months-long impasse in ceasefire talks. The White House has detailed just how close, and how far mediators are, to end the war in Gaza. And it lays some blame on both Hamas and Israel for setbacks in the deal - which it says is about 90 percent settled. Andy Roesgen has the latest.