Police in Munich said officers fired shots at a suspicious person on Thursday in an area near the Israeli Consulate and a museum on the city's Nazi-era history.

Police said on the social network X that the person was hit in the shooting, but didn't give further details. They said there was no evidence of any more suspects connected to the incident.

There was no immediate information on why the person was considered suspicious.

The incident took place in the Karolinenplatz area, near downtown Munich. Police said they had increased their presence in the city, Germany's third-biggest, but they had no indication of incidents at any other locations or of any other suspects.