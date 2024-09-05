WORLD
2 MIN READ
Meta oversight board urges not to censor phrase 'from the river to the sea'
The board says it came to the conclusion after it reviewed three cases involving content posted on Facebook by different users containing the pro-Palestine phrase.
Alex Abdo, litigation director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University that promotes free speech, called the decision by the board "thoughtful (and in my opinion, correct)." / Photo: Reuters
September 5, 2024

Meta Platforms' Oversight Board has said the Facebook parent should not automatically remove the phrase "From the river to the sea", which displays solidarity with Palestinians.

The board on Wednesday, which operates independently but is funded by the US social media firm, said the phrase has several meanings, and cannot in itself be deemed to be harmful, violent or discriminatory.

The phrase refers to the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea, between which lie Israel and the Palestinian territories. It is often chanted at pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

While some accuse the phrase of being anti-Semitic, other groups dispute that interpretation.

"Context is crucial," said Oversight Board co-chair Pamela San Martin. "Simply removing political speech is not a solution. There needs to be room for debate, especially during times of crisis and conflict."

The Oversight Board said it came to the conclusion after it had reviewed three cases involving content posted on Facebook by different users containing the phrase.

"We welcome the board's review of our guidance on this matter," Meta said in a statement.

"While all of our policies are developed with safety in mind, we know they come with global challenges and we regularly seek input from experts outside Meta, including the Oversight Board."

Alex Abdo, litigation director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University that promotes free speech, called the decision by the board "thoughtful (and in my opinion, correct)."

