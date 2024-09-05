TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Stolen 2,700-year-old Lydian  necklace returns to Türkiye from US museum
The Turkish Consulate in Boston receives the gold necklace that was stolen from Türkiye's Aegean province of Manisa and smuggled into the US in 1982.
Stolen 2,700-year-old Lydian  necklace returns to Türkiye from US museum
The artefact holds significant historical and cultural value for the region. / Photo: AA
September 5, 2024

A 2,700-year-old gold necklace from the Ancient Kingdom of Lydia, displayed at a museum in the United States since it was stolen decades ago, has been returned to Turkish authorities.

The artefact, dated to the 6th or 5th centuries BCE, was handed over in a ceremony at the Turkish Consulate in Boston.

It is one of 21 historical artefacts repatriated to Türkiye since the beginning of this year.

In a statement on X, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy reported that the necklace will reach home in the coming days.

The artefact is about 20 centimetres (7.8 inches) long and made of carnelian beads shaped like pomegranates. It holds significant historical and cultural value for the region.

It was stolen from the Turkish Aegean province of Manisa and smuggled into the US in 1982. It had been displayed at a museum in Boston for many years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us