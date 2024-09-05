WORLD
Outrage, sorrow after brutal murder of Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei
The tragic incident has sparked outrage and calls for justice as the East African region grapples with a rising tide of violence against women.
A brutal attack on Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei has exposed the horrifying reality of gender-based violence in the region. / Photo: Reuters
September 5, 2024

Outrage and sorrow greeted the death of Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei, who succumbed to severe burns after being doused with petrol and set on fire by her boyfriend.

It was the latest horrific act of gender-based violence in the East African country, where activists have warned of a rising femicide epidemic.

Cheptegei's death has been described as "senseless" and "a despicable crime".

The 33-year-old long-distance runner died at about 0230 GMT on Thursday, the doctor treating her at a hospital in Eldoret in western Kenya told reporters.

"Her injuries were extensive and covered most parts of her body. It led to multiple organ failure," said Kimani Mbugua, head of the intensive care unit at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

"We tried our best but we did not succeed. Looking at her age and the over 80 percent burns she suffered, the hope of recovery was slim."

Daughters witness the assault

Police have said the man who carried out the attack in her home in Endebess in the western county of Trans-Nzoia was a Kenyan man identified as Cheptegei's partner, Dickson Ndiema Marangach.

Kenyan media reports said her two young daughters had witnessed the brutal assault.

It took place just weeks after Cheptegei had made her Olympic debut in the women's marathon at the Paris Games, where she finished in 44th.

Marangach was also injured in the incident, sustaining 30 percent burns. His current condition is not known.

'Vicious attack'

The attack on Cheptegei made global headlines and has been widely condemned by the athletics community and women's rights groups.

Kenyan Sports Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said it was a "stark reminder" that more must be done to combat gender-based violence.

The Paris Olympics organisers voiced their "profound indignation and sadness" at her death.

"This despicable crime reminds us of the alarming reality of violence affecting too many women in society."

Uganda Olympic Committee chief Donald Rukare described it as a "vicious attack by her boyfriend".

"This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete."

The Kenya National Olympic Committee also described her death as a "profound loss".

"Rebecca's talent and perseverance as Uganda's Women's Marathon record holder and a Paris 2024 Olympian will always be remembered and celebrated."

