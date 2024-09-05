Children in south Gaza receive polio vaccinations amid attacks

The Polio vaccination campaign has reached southern Gaza Strip after a successful first stage in the central part of the war- ravaged enclave. In Khan Younis, Gaza, parents are lining up to vaccinate their children against Polio. Over 180,000 children have been vaccinated in central Gaza, with a goal to reach 640,000 by mid-September. The campaign, prompted by a recent Polio case, relies on local humanitarian pauses. Ashraf Shannon reports from Gaza.