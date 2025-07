TEKNOFEST: Youth Compete at Türkiye's Tech Festival in Antalya

Türkiye’s largest aerospace and technology festival, TEKNOFEST, has officially kicked off in Antalya, drawing massive crowds from day one. This four-day event is packed with high-stakes competitions, cutting-edge workshops, and insightful seminars, all aimed at advancing the nation's technological prowess. Rumeysa Codar reports.