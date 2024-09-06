September 6, 2024
Putin: We have never refused peace talks with Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia is ready for peace talks with Ukraine, but only based on the aborted deal between the two sides in Istanbul in 2022. He made these comments after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a reshuffle of his government following major Russian strikes on Poltava and Lviv. Our correspondent Paul Hawkins has more
