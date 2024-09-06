WORLD
Türkiye Arrests Key Mossad Financial Operative in Istanbul
After launching its attack on Gaza last year, Israel vowed to assassinate Hamas leaders across the world. Many countries, including Turkiye, took those threats seriously. At the start of the year, Ankara launched a massive crackdown on the activities of Israel's main intelligence arm Mossad. The country, since January, has arrested and charged dozens of suspects for having ties with Israel's spy agency. And a recent operation by Turkish intelligence led to the arrest of a key operative in Türkiye's largest city. Istanbul police arrested Mossad's financial network chief, Liridon Rexhepi, during a joint operation. The Kosovo national confessed to transferring money to Mossad agents in Turkiye, after Turkish intelligence detected irregularities in his financial accounts. The field agents were reportedly using the money to gather intelligence on Syria as well as spying on Palestinian officials. Tensions have mounted between Turkiye and Israel since the start of the Gaza war. Ankara, which has cut off all trade ties with Israel, is also working to increase international pressure on the Israeli government. Guests: Osama Nazzal Political Analyst Ahmet Keser Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University
September 6, 2024
