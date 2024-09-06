WORLD
Israeli forces leave massive trail of death, destruction in Jenin, Tulkarem
Israel killed 36 Palestinians and destroyed main roads, refugee camps, infrastructure in the northern occupied West Bank cities.
Israeli forces destroyed the main roads and the infrastructure in the area east of the city / Photo: AA
September 6, 2024

The Israeli military has withdrawn from the northern occupied West Bank cities of Jenin, Tulkarem and their refugee camps, following 10 days of incursion and assaults, killing 36 Palestinians and injuring dozens more.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli forces pulled out of Tulkarem and its refugee camp after having withdrawn from Jenin and its camp just hours earlier.

They said that there is significant destruction to infrastructure and homes in the city.

The Israeli army had re-entered Tulkarem early on Monday, after initially pulling out on the evening of August 29, following a 48-hour-long military offensive.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli forces also withdrew from the city of Jenin and its refugee camp after 10 days of strikes that killed and wounded dozens of people, leaving behind significant ruin, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Jenin residents voiced fears that the Israeli military would return to the city and the camp to launch further attacks after withdrawing and positioning at the surrounding military checkpoints, as has occurred repeatedly in the past.

Infrastructure destroyed

Israeli forces destroyed the main roads in Jenin, the refugee camp, and the infrastructure in the area east of the city. Water, electricity, and communications lines were severed as a consequence of the excavation and wreckage executed by Israeli construction machinery in the vicinity.

The Israeli army on August 28 initiated its most extensive military campaign in the northern West Bank in two decades.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, during their offensive in Jenin, Tulkarm, Tubas, and Al-Fara camp, Israeli forces killed 36 Palestinians and injured over 150 others.

Separately, the Palestinian Civil Defense told Anadolu that according to preliminary damage assessments, more than 25 kilometres (15.5 miles) of roads and neighbourhoods in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp were completely destroyed by Israeli forces during their operations in the city.

"Civil Defense teams, in collaboration with partner organisations, have begun rehabilitation efforts," the statement said, without elaborating.

Tensions have intensified throughout the occupied West Bank as Israel persists in its offensive on Gaza, which has killed nearly 40,900 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, since October 7.

At least 691 individuals have been killed and more than 5,700 injured by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank since that time, according to the Health Ministry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
