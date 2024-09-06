Climate refugees: A threat to Europe?

UN chief Antonio Guterres is warning that rising sea levels could swamp parts of the earth unless drastic action is taken. How are governments going to cope with the growing numbers of climate refugees? Guests: Harjeet Singh Climate Activist, Global Engagement Director at the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative Frederic Mousseau Policy Director at the Oakland Institute Noora Firaq Deputy CEO of Climate OutReach Vicky Pryce International Economist