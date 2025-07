Just 2 Degrees: #StopEACOP Activists Intimidated, Arrested

Ugandans stand up to powerful oil and gas companies. It's a face-off that could decide the fate of hundreds of birds, animals and plant species, and the destruction of homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of Uganda and Tanzania Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guest: Stop EACOP Campaigner - Zaki Mamdoo