Indian plane makes emergency landing in Türkiye over 'bomb threat'
Vistara Airlines plane carrying 247 passengers and crew members was en route from India to Germany when it made emergency landing at Erzurum Airport 'due to security reasons.'
Erzurum Governor Mustafa Cifci confirmed that the plane was carrying 247 passengers and crew members. / Photo: AA
September 6, 2024

An Indian passenger plane has made an emergency landing in Türkiye's eastern city while en route to Germany over "security reasons."

The Vistara Airlines plane carrying the passengers was en route from India to Germany when it made an emergency landing at Erzurum Airport on Friday afternoon "due to security reasons."

Vistara Airlines said in a statement after the emergency landing that its "flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt (BOM-FRA) has been diverted to Türkiye (Erzurum airport) due to security reasons and has landed safely at 1905 hours."

However, some reports suggest that the Indian plane landed due to a "bomb threat."

According to sources, Turkish emergency response teams, including the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), medical personnel, police, and firefighters, were immediately dispatched to the airport following the emergency landing.

Passengers have been safely evacuated, and a thorough search of the cabin and cargo areas is currently underway, said the sources.

Erzurum Governor Mustafa Cifci confirmed that the plane was carrying 247 passengers and crew members.

"Right now, teams are on the ground, inspecting the luggage. AFAD teams have safely evacuated the passengers. Law en forcement, including special operations police, and all our teams are on site.

"All necessary security measures have been taken both inside and around the aircraft. Erzurum airspace has been closed to flights," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
