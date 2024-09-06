September 6, 2024
Economic challenges a major issue in Algeria's presidential vote
As Algeria heads into a crucial election period, all eyes are on its economy. Hydrocarbon exports are fuelling continued growth, but rising inflation and high unemployment is causing great hardship for the people. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's political future may depend on his ability to address these challenges and maintain public confidence. Oussama Senouci reports.
