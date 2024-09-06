BIZTECH
UK watchdog accuses Google of abusing ad tech dominance
CMA provisionally finds Google's practices harm competition, publishers, and advertisers.
US Dept. of Justice and European Commission are both investigating Google’s advertising activities, with probes still ongoing.  / Photo: AP Archive
September 6, 2024

The British competition watchdog has announced that Google abused its dominant position in the digital ad market by restricting competition through its publisher ad server and buying tools.

An investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Friday provisionally found that Google is using anti-competitive practices in open-display ad technology, which the authority believes may have harmed thousands of UK publishers and advertisers.

According to the watchdog, Google is leveraging its control over ad exchanges to favor its own services at the expense of competitors.

Investigations under way

"The provisional findings relate to how Google 'self-preferences' its own ad exchange – harming competition and, as a result, advertisers and publishers," the CMA said in a statement.

The findings add to the ongoing global scrutiny of Google’s ad tech practices, with similar investigations under way by US and EU authorities.

The CMA expressed concern that the majority of publishers and advertisers rely on Google’s services to bid for and sell digital advertising space, leaving limited room for competitors to offer better and more competitive services.

The US Department of Justice and the European Commission have also launched separate investigations into Google’s advertising activities, with both probes still ongoing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
