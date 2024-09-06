UK govt pledges action against people-smuggling gangs

The British Home Secretary has stated there is a 'moral imperative' to stop gangs from helping people reach the UK in small boats. Yvette Cooper made the remarks after meeting with ministers, intelligence agencies, and law enforcement bodies, just days after 12 migrants died when their vessel sank while trying to reach Britain. It was the deadliest incident in the Channel this year, as Paul Hawkins explains