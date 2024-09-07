WORLD
1 MIN READ
26-year-old Turkish-American activist fatally shot while protesting peacefully
The UN has called for a 'full investigation' and accountability for the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi. The Turkish-American activist was shot by the Israeli army in the Occupied West Bank, while taking part in a peaceful protest against Israeli settler violence. Witnesses say soldiers opened fire on the protesters - deliberately targetting them. The US says its "deeply disturbed by the tragic death" - and wants more information from Israel. Pinar Nisasta has more.
Turkish Activist Killed in Protest / Others
September 7, 2024
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us