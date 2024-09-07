September 7, 2024
Gaza’s children set to miss second school year amid war
Saturday marks 11 months since Israel launched its war on Gaza. The onslaught has killed more than 40-thousand Palestinians, displaced hundreds of thousands, and reduced much of the enclave to rubble. Many schools have been destroyed, causing massive disruption to the education system. And now, Gaza's children look set to miss a second consecutive academic year. Malik Fuda has more.
