TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises top PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Turkish intelligence neutralises Saliha Aybiyik, codenamed Nujiyan Amed, who was in charge of the terrorist group's operation in Iran.
Türkiye neutralises top PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA
September 7, 2024

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) “neutralised” a senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, security sources has said.

Saliha Aybiyik, codenamed Nujiyan Amed, who was in charge of the terrorist group's operation in Iran, was targeted in an operation in the city of Sulaymaniyah on Saturday.

She had been active in the terror group since 1993.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

This operation was part of Türkiye's ongoing counter-terrorism efforts against the terror group.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us