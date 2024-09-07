WORLD
Boeing’s Starliner Returns Empty from Space Station
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft has landed back on Earth, but without the astronauts, it had taken to the International Space Station in June. Unexpected malfunctions with the Starliner have stretched an eight-day test into an eight-month mission for the two astronauts after NASA determined it was too risky for them to return aboard the spacecraft. Boeing engineers uploaded new software to the Starliner to allow it to return autonomously a few hours ago. The two astronauts - Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams - are said to be in good spirits, and are expected to be brought home next year, and both have experience of spending long periods in space. For more on this, we are joined live by Francisco Diego, who is a lecturer of Physics and Astronomy at University College London.
Francisco Diego X London / Others
September 7, 2024
