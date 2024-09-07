September 7, 2024
Who is Michel Barnier, the man named as France's next PM?
Nearly two months after snap parliamentary elections turned Emmanuel Macron and his alliance into a minority in the National Assembly, the French president has named a Eurosceptic right-wing politician as his prime minister in a radical shift from the political centre-left to the far-right. Who is Michel Barnier, aka ‘Monsieur Brexit’?
