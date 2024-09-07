The UN calls for an investigation into Israel’s killing of Turkish-American activist in occupied Palestine

The UN has called for a full investigation and accountability for the killing of young Turkish-American peace activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi by Israeli forces in the northern occupied West Bank. The UN also said that investigations and the issue of accountability would happen “once the fighting stops.” Eygi was shot dead by an Israeli sniper on September 6 during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in Beita, Nablus, in Palestine’s occupied West Bank. At least 691 people have been killed and over 5,700 injured by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank since October 7, 2023. Rachel Corrie and Tom Hurndall, who were killed by Israel in 2003, were also members of the International Solidarity Movement which Eygi was a part of. An internal army investigation concluded that Corrie’s death was an accident, despite evidence that proves it was deliberate. Hurndall’s assailant, on the other hand, was sentenced to a total of eight years imprisonment.