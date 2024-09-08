WORLD
2 MIN READ
Moscow, Kiev accuse each other of attacks on frontiers
Sumy and Belgorod regions have been subject to frequent attacks as both sides maintain that attacks are aimed at destroying each other's infrastructure critical to war efforts.
Moscow, Kiev accuse each other of attacks on frontiers
Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of overnight air attacks on border regions. / Photo: AP
September 8, 2024

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of overnight air attacks on their border regions, with Ukrainian officials saying that two people died and four were injured in the Sumy region while Russia has said three civilians were injured in Belgorod.

Two children were among those injured in Sumy, the military administration of the northeastern Ukrainian region said on Sunday on the Telegram messaging app. Several residential houses and cars were damaged, it said.

Across the border, in Russia's southwestern region of Belgorod, three civilians, including two children, were injured in Ukraine's air attack, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the region, said on Telegram.

He said two residential buildings were destroyed and more than 15 buildings in total were damaged.

The Russian defence ministry said on Telegram that it destroyed two Ukraine-launched drones over Belgorod overnight.

Both Sumy and Belgorod regions have been subject to frequent attacks. Both sides deny targeting civilians, saying the attacks are aimed at destroying each other's infrastructure critical to war efforts.

Thousands of civilians have died in the war, which Russia started with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Millions of Ukrainians have also been displaced, while their cities and villages have become piles of rubble.

RelatedZelenskyy to present Ukraine-Russia truce plan to US president
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us