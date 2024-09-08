September 8, 2024
Aid from Türkiye reaches flood-swept Bangladesh
Flood survivors in Bangladesh are struggling to rebuild their lives after rains last month left dozens dead and hundreds of thousands stranded. But they're getting help from Türkiye. The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, AFAD, has been distributing aid to some of the worst-hit regions. TRT World's Mohammad Kamruzzaman reports from the remote Lakshmipur district.
