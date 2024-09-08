WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia claims control of key town in eastern Ukraine
Moscow has advanced strongly this summer and its troops are now closing in on the logistics hub of Pokrovsk.
Russia claims control of key town in eastern Ukraine
Despite a surprise cross-border attack launched by Kiev on August 6 in the Kursk region, Moscow continues to steadily gain ground in Donetsk. / Photo: Reuters Archive
September 8, 2024

The Russian army has said that it had captured a town in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow's forces are advancing on the strategic city of Pokrovsk.

Russian forces have "liberated the locality of Novohrodivka" in the Donetsk region, some 20 kilometres from Pokrovsk city, the defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The town had more than 14,000 inhabitants before the start of the Russian offensive in February 2022, according to official statistics.

Moscow has advanced strongly this summer and its troops are now closing in on the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Despite a surprise cross-border attack launched by Kiev on August 6 in the Kursk region, Moscow continues to steadily gain ground in Donetsk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said his main aim in Ukraine after 30 months of fighting was to capture the eastern Donbas area - which includes Donetsk - and claimed that Ukraine's Kursk counter-offensive had made that easier.

On the other hand, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed former arms production minister Oleksandr Kamyshin as an external adviser for strategic issues, a decree published on the presidential website said.

Kamyshin, who was the minister for strategic industries, resigned last week as a part of a Ukrainian government shake-up at a critical juncture in the war with Russia.

RelatedRussia claims advances in eastern Ukraine as Zelenskyy urges for more arms
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us