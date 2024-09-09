September 9, 2024
Palestinians return to destroyed village in the occupied West Bank
In the occupied West Bank, displaced Palestinians often find their homes destroyed upon return. Khirbet Zanuta villagers are the latest victims of heightened Israeli settler violence since October 7th. Though Tel Aviv’s top court recently permitted their return under Israeli military supervision, they found their homes in ruins. Kubra Akkoc has more.
