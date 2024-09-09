A series of Israeli strikes have killed at least 14 people in Syria's central Hama province.

"The number of martyrs resulting from the Israeli aggression on several sites in the vicinity of Masyaf has risen to 14 martyrs and 43 wounded including six critically," the official news agency SANA reported on Monday citing a medical source.

News agency SANA reported that Syrian air defences “confronted an aggression that targeted several points in the central region," damaging a highway in Hama province and sparking fires that firefighting teams were battling to control early Monday.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of war-torn Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses the operations.