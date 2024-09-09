WORLD
Senegal road accident kills over a dozen, injures several
Road accidents are frequent in Senegal, mostly due to the poor condition of roads and vehicles.
The accident occurred around 6 am local time on Monday (0600 GMT) near the village of Ndangalma. / Photo: AP Archive
September 9, 2024

At least 16 people have been killed and 22 injured when a bus and a lorry collided in central Senegal, the fire brigade said.

The accident occurred around 0600 GMT on Monday near the village of Ndangalma, a fire brigade official said, requesting anonymity.

Road accidents are frequent in Senegal, mostly due to the poor condition of roads and vehicles, as well as reckless driving and corrupt officials responsible for enforcing the law or issuing driving licences.

The government of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye in August promised concerted action in response to an upsurge in road accidents.

Transport Minister El Malick Ndiaye announced that roadside checks would be stepped up and penalties increased.

He also urged transport operators to uphold vehicle standards, train and raise awareness among employees, and respect working conditions particularly with regard to hours and fatigue.

Boat accident

In a separate incident over the weekend, at least six people died after a boat capsized off Senegal, a spokesperson for the West African country's armed forces said on Monday.

The boat - a narrow, wooden fishing vessel known as a pirogue - was carrying around 100 migrants from the town of Mbour and it overturned after only 4 km (2.5 miles) of navigation, state broadcaster Radio Television Senegalaise (RTS) said late on Sunday.

Four people were rescued but many are still missing, RTS said.

The armed forces spokesperson said the navy had sent a plane and two boats to search for the dead and survivors and that the searches were continuing on Monday.

The journey by boat from the coast of West Africa towards Spain's Canary Islands is a popular migration route.

The route has seen a 154 percent surge this year, with 21,620 people arriving in the Canary Islands in the first seven months, according to data from the European Union border agency Frontex.

