'Ugly crimes': Israeli air strikes kill 40 Palestinians in Gaza 'safe zone'
The camp, located in a designated humanitarian zone, was home to displaced civilians seeking refuge from the brutal Israeli onslaught.
/ Photo: AA
September 10, 2024

At least 40 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes on a tent encampment in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Eyewitnesses said Israel struck the Al Mawasi area, a designated humanitarian zone, with at least three missiles in early Tuesday.

At least 20 tents where the displaced Palestinians are staying caught on fire. The missiles also caused deep craters.

A Gaza civil emergency official said teams are still removing the dead and wounded from the area.

The official said they have been struggling to search for victims who might have been buried.

While the Israeli army claimed that it struck Hamas fighters "who were operating within a command-and-control center embedded inside the humanitarian area in Khan Younis," Hamas denied the allegations, saying this is "a clear lie that aims to justify these ugly crimes".

Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza – now nearly a year old – has killed around 41,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 94,800 others, according to local health authorities.

A continuing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

RelatedIsrael killed 3 hostages in botched Gaza raid, hid it from public — report
SOURCE:AA
