WORLD
1 MIN READ
Veterans for Peace says US is illegally sending arms to Israel
The United States is illegally sending lethal weapons to Israel in violation of local laws, Ellen Barfield, a member of the Veterans for Peace, has told TRT World. Veterans for Peace is an American non-profit of military veterans who have fought in multiple US wars and are seeking ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza.“It is deeply criminal and deeply immoral that our administration continues to send those weapons and deeply immoral the Congress, too many of them, keep approving those sales of weapons to Israel,” Ellen Barfield told TRT World. Barfield’s organisation has been calling on the US Congress to play its role of oversight and open an investigation into how the Biden administration violated US laws by shipping weapons to genocide-accused Israel.
Veterans for Peace says US is illegally sending arms to Israel / Others
September 10, 2024
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us