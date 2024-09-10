WORLD
Jordan vote in elections amid Gaza war, economic struggles
As Jordanians head to the polls, the war in Gaza and a sharp decline in tourism dominate concerns, overshadowing parliamentary reforms.
A citizen casts her ballot for the parliamentary elections at a polling station in Irbid, Jordan on September 10, 2024. / Photo: AA
September 10, 2024

Jordanians went to the polls on Tuesday in a parliamentary election overshadowed by the Israel's war on Gaza in the region and concerns over a slump in tourism, a sector vital to the kingdom's economy.

It is the first vote since a 2022 reform increased the number of seats in the house, reserving more for women and lowering the minimum age for candidates.

Despite these efforts to modernise the legislature, voters and candidates said the Gaza war dominated the election.

Jordan signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, becoming the only second Arab state to do so after Egypt, but around half its population is of Palestinian origin, and protests calling for the treaty's cancellation have been frequent since the war erupted.

Tensions escalated further just two days before the election when a Jordanian gunman killed three Israeli guards at the border crossing between Jordan and the occupied West Bank — the first such attack since the 1990s.

'Bad to worse'

This has fuelled voters' concerns the ongoing war will continue to strain the kingdom's economy until Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

"The situation, frankly, is going from bad to worse in terms of job opportunities, and the salaries are low with long working hours," said 21-year-old engineering student Fayez al-Disi.

Jordan has seen a decline in tourism since the war began — a sector it relies on for about 14 percent of its gross domestic product.

Compounding the country's economic woes, public debt has neared $50 billion and unemployment hit 21 percent in the first quarter of this year.

Results were expected within 48 hours of the close of polls at 7:00 pm (1600 GMT).

In a busy market in central Amman, where campaign posters were on display, views on the vote in the lead-up to polling day were mixed.

"Elections are important and vital. They are our opportunity to make our voices heard and choose who represents us in parliament, even though deep down we doubt there will be significant change," said 65-year-old pensioner Issa Ahmed.

Shopkeeper Mohammed Jaber said: "People are busy with many things, the Gaza war and the bad economic situation. They do not know what the parties will be able to achieve."

According to the election commission, more than 5.1 million people are registered to vote in the country of 11.5 million.

