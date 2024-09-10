Türkiye has issued a strong condemnation of Israel’s recent attack on civilian tents in Khan Younis, a designated humanitarian zone in Gaza.

The assault resulted in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians and has been described by Turkish officials as a horrific act of violence.

In a statement released by the foreign ministry on Tuesday, Türkiye denounced the attack as a “massacre,” accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of committing what it termed a "new crime" against humanity.

"The genocidal Netanyahu government has added a new crime to its list of war crimes," the foreign ministry said.

"Those who commit these crimes will be held accountable before international law."

The Turkish government has called the incident a continuation of the Israeli government’s pattern of war crimes and emphasised that those responsible for such actions must be held accountable under international law.

Türkiye's condemnation comes amidst escalating tensions and widespread international concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

As the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, Türkiye has vowed to persist in its support for the Palestinian cause, urging the international community to take decisive action against the perpetrators of such crimes.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, now in its 340th day, has killed 40,988 Palestinians — mostly women and children.