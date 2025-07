Mpox: At least 643 people have died from the virus this year

It's been one year since a more deadly variant of Mpox emerged, and the situation has reached alarming proportions. Over 20,000 cases have been reported, with more than 500 lives lost many of them tragically children. The true scale of the crisis is likely even graver. In this special news bulletin, TRT World focuses on Mpox, previously known as monkeypox.