60% of electricity in Spain comes from renewable energy
Spain is surging ahead in renewable energy, with nearly 60% of its electricity sourced from green power in the first half of 2024. Wind farms led the charge with 24.4%, followed by solar plants at 16.3% and hydropower at 15.9%. This significant increase from 51% just a year ago underscores Spain's rapid transition towards sustainability. Coupled with nuclear energy contributing 18.6%, the nation has achieved a remarkable milestone, with nearly 80% of its power now carbon-free. But not everybody agrees on the model. Xaume Olleros reports.
September 17, 2024
