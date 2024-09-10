September 10, 2024
Dozens of Palestinians killed in strikes on ‘safe zone’ in Gaza
Israeli airstrikes have targeted a camp for displaced Palestinians in Gaza, killing at least 40 people and injuring dozens more. Missiles hit tents near the British Hospital at the entrance to Al-Mawasi, which is an Israeli designated humanitarian zone. Many people are still reported to be missing, or trapped under rubble. Malik Fuda has more.
