Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that the Islamic world will do “whatever it takes” to protect “the Islamic identity" of al-Aqsa Mosque, one of the holiest sites for Muslims.

“The Muslim world will do whatever it takes to preserve the Islamic identity of Haram al Sharif with the same spirit,” said Fidan on Tuesday during his address at the 162nd meeting of the Arab League’s Council of Foreign Ministers.

“We will continue our joint action to put pressure on the international community to reject Israel's actions."

Haram al Sharif is also known as al Aqsa Mosque, which has seen multiple intrusions from far-right Israeli leaders in recent months.

Fidan warned those supporting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, saying that they are accomplices to the ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

"They will also be held accountable."

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also urged the leaders of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to meet at the leadership level “without further delay” to help defend Jerusalem against Israel’s ongoing attacks.

Strengthening relations

Türkiye's relationship with the Arab League has evolved significantly since its official inception in 2003, marked by several key milestones.

A notable moment occurred in October 2023 when Türkiye’s then-foreign minister visited Cairo and met with the Arab League Secretary General, reaffirming Türkiye’s dedication to strengthening ties with the Arab world.

Further discussions took place in February 2024 in Ankara, where Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz met Arab League Deputy Secretary-General Ambassador Hossam Zaki, who also participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The formal engagement began with a Memorandum of Understanding in 2004 and was further cemented by the Turkish-Arab Cooperation Forum Framework Agreement in 2007.

In a notable high-level interaction, then-Prime Minister and current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the Arab League’s council opening session in 2011, highlighting Türkiye’s strong commitment to Arab world diplomacy and reinforcing the enduring partnership between Türkiye and the Arab League.